YoungSochMoms Empowering Motherhood with Santoor's AI-Driven Connection

In a world where a mother's wisdom often goes uncelebrated, Santoor invites you to honour your mom's progressive thinking with our latest campaign, #YoungSochMoms AI Experience. This innovative initiative allows you to create personalized AI-generated images featuring your mother, along with an inspiring quote that embodies her forward-thinking mindset.

S Prasanna Rai, Chief Marketing Officer & Head - Ecommerce Business, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, expressed the campaign's vision: ''Mothers are the silent architects of a child's future. Whether her mantra was "Beauty is skin deep" or another nugget of wisdom, through this campaign, we are imagining a mom's Young Soch with a beautifully designed image. This AI experience transforms her insights into a visual celebration of her everlasting youth''.

What Inspired #YoungSochMoms? The idea behind #YoungSochMoms is to uncover and celebrate those impactful moments of maternal guidance that have left a permanent mark on individuals' lives. Aparna Tadikonda, EVP – South, Interactive Avenues, elaborates: ''The campaign aims to spotlight those invaluable pieces of advice from mothers that resonate with 'Young Soch.' It's about acknowledging and cherishing the wisdom that propels us towards a brighter future.'' Presenting the #YoungSochMoms AI Experience The AI-powered experience is simple yet profound. Participants engage in an Instagram chatroom through a unique link, where they enter their name and select a quote embodying their mother's progressive thinking. They then choose a background that resonates with the sentiment of the quote. Within minutes, the AI conjures a personalized image encapsulating the essence of 'Young Soch,' ready to be shared across social media.

Reflecting on the campaign, Aparna highlights the impact of maternal wisdom: ''It's not always spoken about, but something as simple as a mother's encouragement can set the stage for life's greatest adventures. 'Young Soch' is about embracing unconventional paths and being true to oneself.'' How to Participate • Visit our Instagram chatroom through the provided link.

• Enter your name and select an inspiring quote that encapsulates your mother's 'Young Soch' • Choose a background that reflects her vibrant spirit and outlook on life • Sit back and let our AI technology work its magic • Share your personalized image on Instagram stories and spread the message of #YoungSochMoms Join us in celebrating the profound influence of 'Young Soch' moms—because every piece of advice, every moment of encouragement, is a testament to their enduring legacy.

For more information and to create your personalized AI image, visit [https://ig.me/m/santoorstayyoung] and share your story of 'Young Soch' with the world.

Discover the wisdom. Embrace the inspiration. Share the legacy. #YoungSochMoms with Santoor.

(Disclaimer : The above Press Release is provided by HT Syndication and PTI will not take any editorial responsibility of this content.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)