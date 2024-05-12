SpaceX's Starship sees fourth flight in 3-5 weeks, Musk says
Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2024 00:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 00:37 IST
SpaceX's Starship rocket, a futuristic vehicle designed to eventually carry astronauts to the moon and beyond, will probably have it's fourth flight in 3-5 weeks, the company's Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a post on social media platform X on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SpaceX
- Starship
- rocket
- space travel
- moon landing
- Elon Musk
- X
- launch
- space exploration
- future
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MI select playing XI against DC; Prithvi Shaw unavailable
Tornado in China's Guangzhou kills five and injures 33, Xinhua says
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing to Advance Autonomous Driving Technology
Tesla CEO Elon Musk heads to China in surprise visit to country: Report
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Premier Li Qiang