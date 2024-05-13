Left Menu

Walgreens contacts potential buyers for its Boots UK chain, Bloomberg News reports

Walgreens declined to respond to a Reuters request for comment. The company had revived discussions on separating Boots, according to a Bloomberg report late last year, which included the possibility of an initial public offering in London. However, in 2022, Walgreens had scrapped preliminary plans to sell the unit.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 21:05 IST
Walgreens contacts potential buyers for its Boots UK chain, Bloomberg News reports

Walgreens Boots Alliance is in the process of contacting potential buyers to sell its UK-based Boots drugstore chain in a second attempt at separating the unit, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, sending its shares up 6%.

The company, worth about 7 billion pounds ($8.78 billion), is working with advisers to conduct preliminary discussions with prospective bidders, the report stated, citing people familiar with the development. Walgreens declined to respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company had revived

discussions on separating Boots, according to a Bloomberg report late last year, which included the possibility of an initial public offering in London. However, in 2022, Walgreens had

scrapped preliminary plans to sell the unit. ($1 = 0.7970 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024