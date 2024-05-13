Walgreens contacts potential buyers for its Boots UK chain, Bloomberg News reports

Walgreens Boots Alliance is in the process of contacting potential buyers to sell its UK-based Boots drugstore chain in a second attempt at separating the unit, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, sending its shares up 6%.

The company, worth about 7 billion pounds ($8.78 billion), is working with advisers to conduct preliminary discussions with prospective bidders, the report stated, citing people familiar with the development. Walgreens declined to respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company had revived

discussions on separating Boots, according to a Bloomberg report late last year, which included the possibility of an initial public offering in London. However, in 2022, Walgreens had

scrapped preliminary plans to sell the unit. ($1 = 0.7970 pounds)

