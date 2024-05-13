Walgreens contacts potential buyers for its Boots UK chain, Bloomberg News reports
Walgreens Boots Alliance is in the process of contacting potential buyers to sell its UK-based Boots drugstore chain in a second attempt at separating the unit, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, sending its shares up 6%.
The company, worth about 7 billion pounds ($8.78 billion), is working with advisers to conduct preliminary discussions with prospective bidders, the report stated, citing people familiar with the development. Walgreens declined to respond to a Reuters request for comment.
