China poses genuine and increasing cyber risk to UK, spy agency head says

China poses a genuine and increasing cyber risk to the United Kingdom, the head of British spy agency GCHQ said on Tuesday, adding that while Russia and Iran represented an immediate threat, Beijing was an epoch-defining challenge.

"As the prime minister said yesterday, the next few years will be some of the most dangerous and transformational," Anne Keast-Butler told a security conference in Birmingham, central England.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)