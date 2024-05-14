Left Menu

Jindal Stainless Provides Premium Steel for Vande Metro Train Initiative

Jindal Stainless Ltd JSL on Tuesday said it has supplied high-end steel grade for the Indian Railways Vande Metro train project. Jindal Stainless has supplied about 50 tonnes of stainless steel of 21LN grade for 12 coaches of the project.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 17:43 IST
Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Tuesday said it has supplied high-end steel grade for the Indian Railways' Vande Metro train project. ''Jindal Stainless has supplied about 50 tonnes of stainless steel of 21LN grade for 12 coaches of the project. We will supply more material if the Railways plans to continue with the high-end grade for the upcoming Vande Metro trainsets or for the underframes,'' the company said in a statement. The Indian Railways recently unveiled its first Vande Metro train from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. The Vande Metro train is a shorter-distance version of the Vande Bharat Express, JSL said. The 201LN stainless steel grade is corrosion resistant, higher in strength and durable.

