Left Menu

French central bank sees "slight" second quarter growth

The euro zone's second-biggest economy grew 0.2% in the first quarter from the previous three months, boosted by a pick-up in consumer spending and business investment, the INSEE official stats agency reported last month.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-05-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 23:30 IST
French central bank sees "slight" second quarter growth
Representative Images Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • France

The French economy is set to expand slightly in the second quarter after growing 0.2% in the first quarter, the country's central bank said on Tuesday in its monthly business survey. The Bank of France did not offer a specific estimate for second quarter growth, saying that the outlook was particularly clouded by a number of public holidays in May and the upcoming introduction of a new base year for the national accounts.

"Activity increased in April in services and more significantly than anticipated last month in industry and construction," the Bank of France said in a statement. It expected second-quarter growth to be driven by the retail activity and business services as well as information and communication firms.

The monthly survey of 8,500 firms also found executives expected industrial and construction activity to decline in May while service activity was set to stagnate due to the high number of public holidays, the Bank of France added. The euro zone's second-biggest economy grew 0.2% in the first quarter from the previous three months, boosted by a pick-up in consumer spending and business investment, the INSEE official stats agency reported last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024