Operational data centre capacity in India reaches around 950MW, beating many countries in APAC: CBRE

Real estate consultant CBRE on Wednesday said the operational data centre capacity in India has reached 950 MW, surpassing many countries in the Asia Pacific region like Australia, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Singapore, and Korea.

''India tops major APAC countries with the highest data centre capacity of around 950 MW in the Asia-Pacific region (excluding China),'' the consultant said in a statement.

After India, Japan recorded the second-highest data centres (DC) capacity with 892 MW, followed by Australia at 773 MW, Singapore at 718 MW, Hong Kong at 613 MW and Korea at 531 MW.

Moreover, India is likely to record the highest capacity addition of around 850 MW during the 2024-2026 period.

''India, with its favourable market conditions, is attracting multinational corporations (MNCs) seeking to expand their digital services and relocate from other Asian markets due to supply constraints,'' Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said.

Sustained demand is expected from BFSI firms, technology corporates, and cloud service providers as they explore alternative solutions such as co-location and hyper-scale facilities, he said.

''Furthermore, engineering & manufacturing firms, along with technology companies, are likely to establish their own DCs specifically dedicated to R&D labs,'' Magazine said.

India has been actively promoting the DC segment through dedicated policies aimed at attracting DC operators and investors, he said, adding that several states have recognised DCs as an essential service to ensure uninterrupted operations throughout the year.

