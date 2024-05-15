Crypto exchange to raise awareness about derivatives trading, says its founder

Crypto-INR perpetual futures exchange Pi42's co-founder and CEO Avinash Shekhar on Wednesday said that awareness would be created about derivatives trading among investors.

''The exchange is committed to raising awareness about crypto futures trading among one lakh citizens across Jaipur in the current fiscal year. With rising interest in cryptocurrency investments across the city, the company endeavours to educate new age investors about crypto derivatives trading,'' he told reporters here.

''Additionally, Pi42 aims to onboard a significant portion of these users on its platform and achieve a transaction volume of half a billion dollars from Jaipur by the end of the financial year,'' he said.

He said that by offering a diverse array of crypto derivatives, Pi42 provides an avenue for investors to diversify their portfolios and potentially enhance returns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)