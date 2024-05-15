Private space, Theft Detection Lock and more features coming to Android

With the release of the second beta of Android 15, Google has shared a bunch of exciting new features that will be coming to the Android ecosystem this year. Here's a look at what's coming this year.

To begin with, Android 15 will introduce private space - a digital safe that lets you create a separate space with an extra layer of authentication to keep your sensitive apps secure and away from prying eyes. For example, you can hide health or banking apps in your private space to keep your personal information for your eyes only.

Private space offers enhanced protection for sensitive apps, such as health or banking apps, by isolating the data and notifications from the rest of your phone.

Another powerful new feature coming to Android is the Theft Detection Lock, which helps you keep your personal and financial data safe if your phone is ever snatched from you. Using Google AI, this feature senses if someone snatches your phone and upon detecting theft motion, the phone will quickly lock down, keeping your personal and financial data safe from unauthorized access.

Later this year, Google Play Protect will utilize on-device AI to detect fraudulent or phishing apps in real time. This live threat detection will analyze how apps use sensitive permissions and interact with other apps, identifying suspicious behavior. If any malicious activity is detected, the app will be sent to Google for further review, and Google will warn users or disable the app if harmful activity is confirmed - all without collecting any personal data.

Google is working with KDDI and other partners to bring an updated messaging experience to Japan with RCS in Google Messages.

Next up, Google Wallet will soon let you create a digital version of most passes that just contain text - event tickets, library cards, auto insurance cards, gym membership cards and more - so that you can access them quickly when needed. Simply take a photo of the passes and create a digital version in your Google Wallet.

Further, Google Maps will soon provide access to augmented reality (AR) content directly on your phone, offering an immersive and interactive navigation experience.

Google Built-in is expanding to more car models, including the Acura ZDX and Ford Explorer, enabling users to enjoy their favorite shows while on the go. Additionally, Google Cast (formerly Chromecast built-in) will be integrated into cars with Android Automotive OS, starting with Rivian in the coming months.

Furthermore, Wear OS 5 will bring significant battery life improvements to smartwatches. For instance, running an outdoor marathon will consume up to 20% less power compared to watches running Wear OS 4, Google claims. Additionally, fitness apps will now support more data types, such as ground contact time, stride length, and vertical oscillation.