LG unveils new T90S wireless earbuds with more comfortable fit and Dolby Head Tracking support

LG Electronics has unveiled its latest TONE Free wireless earbuds, T90S, with a more comfortable fit and a range of useful features essential for elevated on-the-go listening pleasure.

T90S earbuds use pure graphene for drivers which reduces vibrations and allows users to revel in well-balanced and precise sound with powerful bass and enhanced mid- and high-range frequencies.

LG’s T90 TONE Free earbuds are the first Dolby Atmos earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking across all content and devices. This innovative technology adapts audio based on users’ head movements, creating a dynamic sense of immersion that places listeners at the center.

LG TONE Free T90S earbuds now support Dolby Head Tracking technology up to 24bit / 96kHz audio, delivering studio-level audio quality. Additionally, Dolby Atmos Optimizer optimizes surround sound based on three adjustable levels that cater to users’ preferences.

T90S features Meridian Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP) technology for a natural, distortion-free sound and Meridian’s Perfect Balance technology for a consistent tonal balance despite the volume.

The earbuds come with LG’s exclusive UVnano charging case, which uses ultraviolet light to effectively eliminate 99.9% of bacteria on the ear gels of the earbuds within just 10 minutes of the powered charging cycle.

The T90S charging case comes with USB-C to AUX and USB-C to USB-C cables included. The case can be used as a transmitter, enabling seamless Bluetooth connectivity between the earbuds and non-Bluetooth devices such as in-flight entertainment systems, gym treadmills, hotel TVs, and more.

With the LG TONE Free app, users can sync up to five external devices and also connect to two source devices simultaneously.

LG’s newest earbuds feature in-house Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology that ensures optimal noise reduction and adapts the earbuds to surrounding noise levels in real time.

LG has incorporated a built-in three-microphone system and Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) to monitor background noise, capture users' voices, and track jaw movements. The T90S earbuds are equipped with a new High Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR) microphone that further reduces ambient noise. Additionally, the earbuds utilize a new algorithm to isolate speech from background noise, optimizing dialogue quality and reducing overall noise.

LG TONE Free T90S wireless earbuds T90S will be available in major markets worldwide starting this month.