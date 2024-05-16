Left Menu

98 pc Indian firms surveyed admit to loss of sensitive information in 2023: Rubrik

IT and security leaders of majority of Indian companies in a survey admitted to having lost sensitive information in 2023, US-based cyber security firm Rubrik said in a report on Thursday.The survey found that 69 per cent of Indian IT and security leaders reported that SaaS had the most malicious cyber activity in 2023.98 per cent of Indian IT and Security Leaders experienced loss of sensitive information in 2023.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 21:56 IST
98 pc Indian firms surveyed admit to loss of sensitive information in 2023: Rubrik
  • Country:
  • India

IT and security leaders of majority of Indian companies in a survey admitted to having lost sensitive information in 2023, US-based cyber security firm Rubrik said in a report on Thursday.

The survey found that 69 per cent of Indian IT and security leaders reported that SaaS had the most malicious cyber activity in 2023.

''98 per cent of Indian IT and Security Leaders experienced loss of sensitive information in 2023. 55 per cent of Indian IT and Security Leaders reported that their companies paid a ransom due to data extortion threats,'' the report based on research by Rubrik Zero Labs said.

The Rubrik Zero Labs research unit combined Rubrik telemetry across its customer base of more than 6,100 organisations with findings from a survey conducted by Wakefield Research of more than 1,600 IT and security decision-makers at companies of 500 or more employees.

The study also incorporated data from two Rubrik partner organisations and five other research organisations in an effort to provide the most objective findings.

The research was conducted in the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and India between January 18 and January 30, 2024, the report said.

According to the report, healthcare organisations experienced 50 per cent more encryption events than the global average across 2023 and cloud continues to drive inherent risk and security blind spots as 70 per cent of all data is typically not machine readable by security appliances.

''With the surge in digital service delivery and cloud adoption, the region faces escalating cyber threats, posing significant risks to sensitive data, especially in healthcare where vast amounts of information are handled. There's a pressing need for deeper collaboration between government, industry, and other stakeholders in fortifying cyber resilience in Asia, particularly in critical sectors like healthcare,'' Abhilash Purushothaman, Vice President & General Manager, Asia at Rubrik said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024