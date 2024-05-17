IAEA continues mission to safeguard Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya NPP

A new team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has arrived at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to reinforce efforts to prevent a nuclear accident amid the ongoing armed conflict in the region. Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi emphasized the critical nature of the IAEA's mission in maintaining nuclear safety and security at the plant.

This deployment marks the 19th team of IAEA experts stationed at the ZNPP, demonstrating the organization's unwavering commitment to the facility's safety. Director General Grossi underscored the challenging and precarious conditions surrounding the plant, with potential dangers ever-present and the situation prone to sudden escalations.

Recent weeks have seen indications of military activity in the vicinity of the ZNPP, including artillery and rocket fire, as well as air raid alerts that temporarily restricted movement outside the plant's buildings. Despite these challenges, the IAEA experts continue to conduct regular walkdowns across the site and observe emergency drills aimed at testing the plant's preparedness and response capabilities.

One such emergency drill, focused on a hypothetical scenario of damage to a pipe supplying water to cool reactor unit 1, showcased the plant staff's effective response and maintenance of safety systems. Director General Grossi emphasized the importance of such exercises in ensuring the readiness of nuclear facilities, particularly in the face of heightened risks.

The IAEA experts also assessed the condition of reactor unit 2 and its safety systems, noting successful operations and addressing minor issues such as an oil leak. While their access to certain areas remains restricted, the experts closely monitor adherence to principles for protecting the plant during the conflict, including the absence of heavy weapons and indications of drone activity.

In addition to the ZNPP, the IAEA experts reported on the maintenance and refueling activities at other nuclear power plants in the region, affirming that nuclear safety and security measures are being maintained despite the ongoing conflict. At the Rivne NPP, recent attacks on electrical power infrastructure led to instability in backup power lines, underscoring the importance of continued vigilance and preparedness in the face of challenges posed by the conflict.