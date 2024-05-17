"Stock Exchanges Gear Up: NSE & BSE's Readiness Drill This Saturday!"

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will conduct a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on Saturday to check their preparedness for handling major disruptions at the primary site.

The special live trading session will have an intra-day switchover from the primary site (PR) to disaster recovery (DR) site.

There will be two sessions -- the first from 9:15 am to 10 am from the PR, and the second from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm from the DR site.

During the special session, all securities, including those on which derivative products are available, will have a maximum price band of 5 per cent. Securities already in the 2 per cent or lower price band will continue to be available in the respective bands.

''Exchange shall be conducting a special live trading session with intra-day switch over from Primary site to Disaster Recovery site on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in equity and equity derivatives segments,'' the exchanges stated in separate circulars.

Earlier, NSE and BSE conducted similar trading sessions on March 2.

These sessions are being conducted based on specific discussions with markets regulator Sebi and their technical advisory committee with a view to assessing the preparedness of market infrastructure institutions like exchanges to handle any unforeseen event impacting their operations and restore operations from the DR site within the stipulated time.

Typically, switching to the DR site is done to ensure business continuity in the case of a major disruption or failure at the primary site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)