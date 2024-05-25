Russia Warns of Retaliation Against Western Asset Seizure
Russia will reciprocate if Western countries illegally use its assets, the TASS news agency cited Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying on Saturday.
Siluanov was commenting on plans by the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialised democracies to use income from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.
