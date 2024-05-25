Left Menu

Russia Warns of Retaliation Against Western Asset Seizure

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has stated that Russia will respond in kind if Western nations use its assets unlawfully. This comment came following the Group of Seven's (G7) proposal to leverage income from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Updated: 25-05-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 16:16 IST
Anton Siluanov

Russia will reciprocate if Western countries illegally use its assets, the TASS news agency cited Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying on Saturday.

Siluanov was commenting on plans by the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialised democracies to use income from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.

