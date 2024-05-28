Vishal Bhola Joins Nothing India as President

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India London-based consumer tech brand Nothing announces the appointment of Vishal Bhola as President for Nothing India. With an extensive career spanning over 28 years in global business leadership, Vishal Bhola brings a wealth of experience from prominent multinational corporations including Unilever and Whirlpool.

In his new role at Nothing, Vishal Bhola will play a pivotal role in accelerating Nothing's growth trajectory in India, leveraging his extensive expertise in consumer tech and strategic business management. His appointment underscores Nothing's commitment to expanding its presence and offerings within the Indian market.

Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder at Nothing, commented, "Vishal's vast experience and leadership in the global consumer goods industry make him a valuable addition to our team. We are excited to welcome him aboard and look forward to his contributions as we continue to innovate and redefine the tech landscape." Vishal Bhola shared his excitement about joining Nothing, stating, "I am thrilled to be part of Nothing's journey. The company's iconic products and inspiring vision to make tech fun again resonate with me. I am eager to contribute to Nothing's next phase of growth and innovation." Vishal Bhola's journey includes over two decades at Unilever, where he held various key positions starting in India and expanding across South East Asia, the USA, Africa, China, and the global headquarters in London. After his tenure at Unilever, Vishal Bhola joined Whirlpool as Managing Director, responsible for driving profitability and growth across the Indian subcontinent for Whirlpool Corporation.

About Nothing Founded in 2020, Nothing is here to make tech fun again. In less than four years, Nothing has sold over 2 million products worldwide, including Phone (1), which was listed on Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2022 for Innovative Smartphone Design.

Through cutting-edge design and user interface innovation, the London-based company is creating an alternative ecosystem of tech products for the young and creative.

In 2023, along with two second-generation products across the audio and smartphone segments, Nothing launched CMF by Nothing, a sub-brand focused on making wonderful design accessible to all.

In 2024, Nothing welcomed its third smartphone, Phone (2a). A powerfully unique device that provides the optimal daily smartphone experience, doubling down on core user needs with all of Nothing's expertise, engineering and craftsmanship. Nothing also established a new foundation of its audio product suite with two new wireless earbuds, Ear and Ear (a).

Nothing also enhanced its AI user experience with industry-first ChatGPT integrations across all audio and smartphone products.

Phone (2a), and its predecessors, offer industry-first ChatGPT integration when paired with any Nothing or CMF by Nothing audio product.

All Nothing products are developed in close collaboration with their community, which includes over 8,000 private investors, and are crafted with sustainability at the forefront.

