HCLTech Integrates GenAI in iMRO/4 for Optimized Asset Utilization

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has added generative AI or GenAI capabilities to its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) solution, to help optimise enterprises' asset utilisation.

The infusion of GenAI into its MRO solution -- iMRO/4 -- would help enterprises raise the performance and efficiency of complex, high-value assets in transportation, technology, energy, aerospace and defense, according to a release.

HCLTech will launch a GenAI bot to kickstart the AI integration on iMRO/4.

The GenAI bot is aimed at streamlining and simplifying service instructions for users and significantly shortening complex asset maintenance processes in SAP S/4HANA (an enterprise resource planning system).

''In the next phase, the GenAI-infused iMRO/4 will enable a comprehensive natural language inspection and repair findings report based on operative data within SAP S/4HANA,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)