GRSE Clinches $16.6M Deal with BIWTA for Advanced Dredger

In a significant move for India's defence sector, the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) has inked a USD 16.6 million contract with the Bangladesh Inland Waterways Transport Authority (BIWTA) for the construction of a trailing suction hopper dredger.

An official from the Kolkata-headquartered company revealed that this deal aligns with GRSE's ambitions to expand its footprint and exports to friendly foreign nations. GRSE has previously supplied ships to countries such as Mauritius, Seychelles, and Guyana.

According to the GRSE official, the dredger will be 58.70 meters long, capable of achieving speeds of up to 10 knots, and designed to be highly resilient and adaptable to varied marine environments. Additionally, the shipyard is actively working on fulfilling an order to build six patrol boats for the Sustainable Coastal and Marine Fisheries Project under Bangladesh's Department of Fisheries.

