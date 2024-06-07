Left Menu

GRSE Clinches $16.6M Deal with BIWTA for Advanced Dredger

Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) signed a USD 16.6 million contract with Bangladesh Inland Waterways Transport Authority to build a trailing suction hopper dredger. The Kolkata-based shipbuilder aims to boost exports to friendly nations and is also constructing patrol boats for Bangladesh's Sustainable Coastal and Marine Fisheries Project.

GRSE Clinches $16.6M Deal with BIWTA for Advanced Dredger
In a significant move for India's defence sector, the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) has inked a USD 16.6 million contract with the Bangladesh Inland Waterways Transport Authority (BIWTA) for the construction of a trailing suction hopper dredger.

An official from the Kolkata-headquartered company revealed that this deal aligns with GRSE's ambitions to expand its footprint and exports to friendly foreign nations. GRSE has previously supplied ships to countries such as Mauritius, Seychelles, and Guyana.

According to the GRSE official, the dredger will be 58.70 meters long, capable of achieving speeds of up to 10 knots, and designed to be highly resilient and adaptable to varied marine environments. Additionally, the shipyard is actively working on fulfilling an order to build six patrol boats for the Sustainable Coastal and Marine Fisheries Project under Bangladesh's Department of Fisheries.

