Indian Army Unveils 'Vidyut Rakshak': A Tech Innovation for Generators

The Indian Army proudly introduced 'Vidyut Rakshak', a cutting-edge, IoT-enabled generator monitoring, protection, and control system, on Monday. Developed by the Army Design Bureau (ADB), the innovation was launched by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande commended the ADB, highlighting the significance of this milestone in the Army's 'Year of Tech Absorption'. Vidyut Rakshak's development underscores the Indian Army's dedication to using technology for transformative change.

The launch event included the rollout of initial production units, with Lt Gen Dwivedi remotely activating generators in Srinagar, Kashmir. The system offers comprehensive monitoring and automation features, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing manpower. An MoU signed with IIT Delhi during Aero India 2023 paves the way for future innovations, strengthening the Army's technological capabilities.

