Indian Army Unveils 'Vidyut Rakshak': A Tech Innovation for Generators

The Indian Army launched 'Vidyut Rakshak', an IoT-enabled generator monitoring system developed by the Army Design Bureau. The system, which automates manual operation and predicts faults, signifies the Army's commitment to leveraging technology. The launch event included remote generator monitoring and signing of a MoU with IIT Delhi for production.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 19:22 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
The Indian Army proudly introduced 'Vidyut Rakshak', a cutting-edge, IoT-enabled generator monitoring, protection, and control system, on Monday. Developed by the Army Design Bureau (ADB), the innovation was launched by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande commended the ADB, highlighting the significance of this milestone in the Army's 'Year of Tech Absorption'. Vidyut Rakshak's development underscores the Indian Army's dedication to using technology for transformative change.

The launch event included the rollout of initial production units, with Lt Gen Dwivedi remotely activating generators in Srinagar, Kashmir. The system offers comprehensive monitoring and automation features, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing manpower. An MoU signed with IIT Delhi during Aero India 2023 paves the way for future innovations, strengthening the Army's technological capabilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

