U.S. Approves $1.94 Billion Missile Sale to Norway
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and related equipment to Norway. The deal, valued at $1.94 billion, includes 300 AIM-120C-8 missiles and 20 missile guidance sections. RTX Corp will be the primary contractor for this transaction.
The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and related equipment to Norway for an estimated cost of $1.94 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
It said Norway has requested to buy 300 AIM-120C-8 missiles, 20 missile guidance sections and other items. The principal contractor will be RTX Corp, the Pentagon said.
