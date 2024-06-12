U.S. Approves $1.94 Billion Missile Sale to Norway

The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and related equipment to Norway for an estimated cost of $1.94 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

It said Norway has requested to buy 300 AIM-120C-8 missiles, 20 missile guidance sections and other items. The principal contractor will be RTX Corp, the Pentagon said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)