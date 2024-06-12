Left Menu

U.S. Approves $1.94 Billion Missile Sale to Norway

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and related equipment to Norway. The deal, valued at $1.94 billion, includes 300 AIM-120C-8 missiles and 20 missile guidance sections. RTX Corp will be the primary contractor for this transaction.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2024 00:42 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 00:42 IST
U.S. Approves $1.94 Billion Missile Sale to Norway
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and related equipment to Norway for an estimated cost of $1.94 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

It said Norway has requested to buy 300 AIM-120C-8 missiles, 20 missile guidance sections and other items. The principal contractor will be RTX Corp, the Pentagon said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024