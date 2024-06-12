LTIMindtree and SNP Launch 'MELD' Platform for Seamless Mergers and Acquisitions

In a significant development, LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting giant, has collaborated with SNP to unveil their latest innovation, 'MELD'. The platform aims to revolutionize mergers, acquisitions, and divestiture processes by delivering rapid data integration and seamless business process harmonization.

Enterprises undergoing structural changes often face challenges such as landscape consolidation and zero-disruption technology integration. MELD addresses these by providing a robust framework for innovative data discovery and cost-effective implementation. Industry leaders from both LTIMindtree and SNP endorse this, highlighting its potential to maximize business value.

Noteworthy comments from Vineet Moroney and Camilla Dahlen underscore the platform's advantages. Moroney emphasizes faster time-to-value and business outcome achievements, while Dahlen stresses minimal disruption and improved business performance. Sectors like manufacturing, consumer products, and energy are set to benefit immensely.

