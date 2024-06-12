Left Menu

LTIMindtree and SNP Launch 'MELD' Platform for Seamless Mergers and Acquisitions

LTIMindtree and SNP have introduced 'MELD', a new platform designed to streamline mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures. This solution offers accelerated data integration and process harmonization, ensuring seamless operations with zero disruption. Key industry leaders affirm its benefits for various sectors including manufacturing, consumer products, and energy.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 16:44 IST
LTIMindtree and SNP Launch 'MELD' Platform for Seamless Mergers and Acquisitions
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting giant, has collaborated with SNP to unveil their latest innovation, 'MELD'. The platform aims to revolutionize mergers, acquisitions, and divestiture processes by delivering rapid data integration and seamless business process harmonization.

Enterprises undergoing structural changes often face challenges such as landscape consolidation and zero-disruption technology integration. MELD addresses these by providing a robust framework for innovative data discovery and cost-effective implementation. Industry leaders from both LTIMindtree and SNP endorse this, highlighting its potential to maximize business value.

Noteworthy comments from Vineet Moroney and Camilla Dahlen underscore the platform's advantages. Moroney emphasizes faster time-to-value and business outcome achievements, while Dahlen stresses minimal disruption and improved business performance. Sectors like manufacturing, consumer products, and energy are set to benefit immensely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024