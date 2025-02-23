Bangladesh Invites Musk to Propel Digital Transformation with Starlink
Bangladesh's interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has invited SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to bring Starlink satellite internet to the country. The initiative aims to benefit rural, vulnerable, and young communities. Yunus discussed collaboration with Musk, seeking to launch the service within 90 days.
Bangladesh's interim government is setting the stage for a digital revolution by inviting SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to introduce Starlink satellite internet services. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus extended the invitation, emphasizing the significant impact such technology would have on underserved and rural communities. The initiative is expected to benefit young Bangladeshis, rural women, and other vulnerable groups.
In a formal letter sent on February 19, Yunus highlighted the transformative potential of Starlink's integration into the country's infrastructure. He expressed a desire for collaboration to bring their shared vision of a brighter future to life. The undertaking is intended to uplift digital connectivity, thus opening avenues for socio-economic growth.
Yunus also appointed High Representative Khalilur Rahman to work closely with SpaceX to ensure the timely launch of the service within 90 working days. The proposal follows a detailed telephonic conversation between Yunus and Musk on February 13, where both parties explored avenues for collaboration.
