Left Menu

Bangladesh Invites Musk to Propel Digital Transformation with Starlink

Bangladesh's interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has invited SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to bring Starlink satellite internet to the country. The initiative aims to benefit rural, vulnerable, and young communities. Yunus discussed collaboration with Musk, seeking to launch the service within 90 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 23-02-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 16:38 IST
Bangladesh Invites Musk to Propel Digital Transformation with Starlink
Muhammad Yunus
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim government is setting the stage for a digital revolution by inviting SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to introduce Starlink satellite internet services. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus extended the invitation, emphasizing the significant impact such technology would have on underserved and rural communities. The initiative is expected to benefit young Bangladeshis, rural women, and other vulnerable groups.

In a formal letter sent on February 19, Yunus highlighted the transformative potential of Starlink's integration into the country's infrastructure. He expressed a desire for collaboration to bring their shared vision of a brighter future to life. The undertaking is intended to uplift digital connectivity, thus opening avenues for socio-economic growth.

Yunus also appointed High Representative Khalilur Rahman to work closely with SpaceX to ensure the timely launch of the service within 90 working days. The proposal follows a detailed telephonic conversation between Yunus and Musk on February 13, where both parties explored avenues for collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025