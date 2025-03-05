Ajay Bhadoo Appointed as CEO of GeM, Overseeing Next-Gen Digital Transformation

The Government of India has appointed Shri Ajay Bhadoo, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce, as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Government e Marketplace (GeM), effective March 3, 2025. He will hold this position in addition to his current responsibilities within the Department of Commerce.

This appointment comes at a crucial juncture as GeM, India’s largest digital procurement platform for government entities, undergoes a significant technological transformation. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is spearheading the development of a next-generation digital marketplace to enhance efficiency, transparency, and ease of doing business. Under Bhadoo’s leadership, GeM is expected to further strengthen its role in streamlining government procurement. Currently, the platform has registered a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of ₹4.58 lakh crore, marking a 28.65% year-on-year growth.

Shri Ajay Bhadoo, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1999 Gujarat cadre, brings over two decades of experience in governance, policy implementation, and infrastructure development. His expertise spans key administrative roles, including urban infrastructure management, public procurement, and digital governance.

Before assuming his role as Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce in August 2024, he served as Deputy Election Commissioner at the Election Commission of India. Additionally, he played a vital role as Joint Secretary to the former President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind. His vast administrative experience includes leadership positions such as CEO of the Gujarat Maritime Board and Commissioner of Rajkot and Vadodara Municipal Corporations.

An alumnus of the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, Shri Bhadoo holds a Master’s degree in Business Law, complementing his background in Civil Engineering. His extensive knowledge of governance, commerce, and infrastructure makes him well-positioned to lead GeM’s expansion and modernization, ensuring it continues to be a cornerstone of India’s digital procurement ecosystem.