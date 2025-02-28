Left Menu

ARKANCE Expands Bluebeam Partnership, Accelerates Digital Transformation in AEC

ARKANCE is expanding its partnership with the Nemetschek Group, focusing on the Bluebeam offering in India to become the leading provider of collaboration solutions for AEC professionals in the APAC region. This strategic move enhances ARKANCE's global portfolio, facilitating digital transformation and boosting productivity in construction and engineering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:28 IST
ARKANCE, a leader in digital solutions for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, is expanding its partnership with the Nemetschek Group. The collaboration focuses on extending the Bluebeam offering into India, making ARKANCE the largest provider of productivity solutions for AEC professionals in the Asia-Pacific region.

With a history of over 20 years, the partnership began in the United States in 1999 and reached Australia and New Zealand by 2018. This year, it extends further into Europe, adding France and Spain to its horizons. India will serve as a key focus for this latest expansion.

The strategic move enhances ARKANCE's already extensive portfolio of digital transformation solutions by promoting tools such as Bluebeam Revu and Bluebeam Cloud. These products are pivotal in simplifying document management and enhancing collaboration for over 3 million users globally, thereby fostering the digital evolution of the construction and engineering sectors.

