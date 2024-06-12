Sealmatic India Ltd Earns Prestigious Marine Works Approval

Sealmatic India Ltd (BSE: 543782), a prominent name in mechanical sealing technology, has achieved a significant milestone by earning the Marine Works Approval Certification from the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), under certification number 2024WAQC021. This certification ensures that Sealmatic's manufacturing facilities and quality control procedures meet the rigorous standards required for naval and marine applications, particularly in the defense sector.

The Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), established in 1975, is a globally recognized ship classification society providing ship classification, certification, and technical inspection services. As a non-profit entity, IRS has significantly enhanced maritime safety, environmental protection, and set high industry standards. Additionally, IRS promotes IR Class Systems and Solutions Pvt Ltd. (ISSPL) for specialized services beyond traditional classification.

"Achieving the Marine Works Approval Certification from the IRS is a prestigious accomplishment for Sealmatic. This certification opens new avenues for the company, particularly in the defense sector, where the reliability and performance of mechanical seals are crucial. The dedicated efforts of our Quality Assurance Team have been instrumental in securing this certification, thus maintaining high manufacturing and quality control standards," said Umar AK Balwa, Managing Director of Sealmatic India Ltd.

Sealmatic continues to innovate and uphold high standards, with the Marine Works Approval Certification serving as a cornerstone for future endeavors in the naval and maritime industry, especially within the defense sector. This achievement underscores the company's unwavering commitment to quality and excellence in manufacturing mechanical seals.

Sealmatic designs and manufactures mechanical seals for various industries, including oil & gas, refinery, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, fertilizer, power, mining, pulp & paper, aerospace, and marine. The company offers a wide range of products such as Pusher Seals, Standard Cartridge Seals, Elastomer Bellows Seals, Metal Bellows Seals, Engineered Seals, Split Seals, and Gas-Lubricated Seals.

