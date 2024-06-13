Škoda Auto Launches 'Drive of Belief' Campaign Celebrating Inspiring Journeys

Škoda Auto India has unveiled its latest initiative, the 'Drive of Belief' campaign, commemorating inspirational achievements and personal growth. Highlighting the brand's 129-year journey, the campaign encourages participants to share their stories on LinkedIn, Meta platforms, and other social media.

Founded in 1895 by Václav Laurin and Václav Klement, Škoda Auto has evolved from bicycle manufacturing to becoming one of the world's oldest and most successful automobile brands. This year, the company celebrated selling over 860,000 cars globally, with India being its fourth largest market.

The campaign extends till June 19, 2024, culminating in the announcement of winners on June 24, 2024. It's a platform for self-driven individuals to network, share experiences, and draw inspiration from each other's journeys, reinforcing Škoda's commitment to recognizing and empowering remarkable stories.

