Škoda Auto Launches 'Drive of Belief' Campaign Celebrating Inspiring Journeys
Škoda Auto India introduces the 'Drive of Belief' campaign, celebrating the spirit of perseverance and innovation. Inspired by Škoda’s 129-year legacy, the initiative invites individuals to share personal achievements and stories, aiming to connect and inspire through these narratives.
- Country:
- India
Škoda Auto India has unveiled its latest initiative, the 'Drive of Belief' campaign, commemorating inspirational achievements and personal growth. Highlighting the brand's 129-year journey, the campaign encourages participants to share their stories on LinkedIn, Meta platforms, and other social media.
Founded in 1895 by Václav Laurin and Václav Klement, Škoda Auto has evolved from bicycle manufacturing to becoming one of the world's oldest and most successful automobile brands. This year, the company celebrated selling over 860,000 cars globally, with India being its fourth largest market.
The campaign extends till June 19, 2024, culminating in the announcement of winners on June 24, 2024. It's a platform for self-driven individuals to network, share experiences, and draw inspiration from each other's journeys, reinforcing Škoda's commitment to recognizing and empowering remarkable stories.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Welfare of poor is my government's top priority, a big inspiration in this is Guru Ravidas: PM Modi at rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur.
Fire Ravages Automobile Workshop in Indore
Pioneering Insights from Space: Health Effects of the Inspiration4 Mission
From Forklift Driver to World Cup Hopeful: Rashid and Palestine's Inspirational Journey
Kartik Aaryan: 'Chandu Champion' is a Story of Triumph and Inspiration