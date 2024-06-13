Left Menu

Market Turmoil: Fed Projections Hit FTSE Stocks

British stocks opened lower as the Fed indicated fewer rate cuts this year, impacting the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. Market attention is also on U.S. producer price figures. In individual stocks, Halma rose on profits, while BT gained from Carlos Slim's stake, but Crest Nicholson plummeted on profit warnings.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 12:57 IST
Market Turmoil: Fed Projections Hit FTSE Stocks
AI Generated Representative Image

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) *

FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 off 0.3% June 13 (Reuters) -

British stocks opened lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve projected fewer rate cuts this year, while a slew of corporate updates capped further losses. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.2% by 7:10 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 dipped 0.3%.

The Fed kept rates unchanged

on Wednesday, as expected, and pushed out the start of rate cuts to perhaps as late as December. Additionally, data showed U.S. consumer prices were unexpectedly unchanged in May. Despite this, Fed officials revised their interest rate reduction forecast to just one quarter-point cut this year.

U.S. producer price figures later in the day will also draw significant attention. Among individual stocks, Halma gained 4.3% after the technology firm beat estimates for full-year revenue and core profit.

BT was up 2% after Mexican magnate Carlos Slim took a 3.16% stake in Britain's biggest broadband and mobile operator. Legal & General edged up 0.5% after Patron Capital Partners emerged as one of the bidders for the life insurer's housebuilder CALA, in a deal expected to raise around one billion pounds ($1.28 billion).

On the flipside, Crest Nicholson slumped 12.3% after the housebuilder warned its annual profit would fall by about one-third and reported an 88% slump in half-year earnings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024