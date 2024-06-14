Left Menu

Boeing Starliner Set for Earth Return

The Boeing Starliner is scheduled to undock from the International Space Station and return to Earth on June 22, according to NASA. This marks a significant milestone in space exploration efforts and the collaboration between Boeing and NASA.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 18:49 IST
Boeing Starliner Set for Earth Return
AI Generated Representative Image

The Boeing Starliner will undock from the International Space Station and is scheduled to return to Earth on June 22, NASA said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

