Boeing Starliner Set for Earth Return
The Boeing Starliner is scheduled to undock from the International Space Station and return to Earth on June 22, according to NASA. This marks a significant milestone in space exploration efforts and the collaboration between Boeing and NASA.
Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 18:49 IST
The Boeing Starliner will undock from the International Space Station and is scheduled to return to Earth on June 22, NASA said on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pioneering Space Exploration: Wipro 3D and ISRO's Revolutionary Rocket Engine Milestone
Space Race Surge: South Korea, NASA, China, and India Take Bold Steps in Space Exploration
Wipro 3D and ISRO Jointly Pave the Way for Sustainable Space Exploration Through Additive Manufacturing
China's Historic Far Side Moon Landing Marks New Era in Space Exploration
Cosmic Frontiers: New Milestones in Space Exploration and Beyond