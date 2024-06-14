Boeing Starliner Preps for ISS Departure on June 22

The Boeing Starliner spacecraft is now scheduled to undock from the International Space Station and return to Earth on June 22, NASA said on Friday, giving more time to finalize planning for the complicated process.

Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams arrived at the ISS on June 6. "The extra time allows the team to finalize departure planning and operations while the spacecraft remains cleared for crew emergency return scenarios within the flight rules," NASA and Boeing said in a statement.

They are targeting a departure no earlier than June 22, leaving open the opportunity for further extensions of time at the ISS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)