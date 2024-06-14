FAA Probes Counterfeit Titanium in Boeing and Airbus Jets

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is investigating whether false or incorrect documents were used to verify the authenticity of titanium used in some recently manufactured Boeing jets, the agency said.

The New York Times, which first reported the issue on Friday, said the FAA is also investigating the authenticity of titanium used in some Airbus jets. Titanium, an important component in the aerospace supply chain, is used to make landing gears, blades and turbine discs for aircraft.

The investigation comes after a parts supplier found small holes in the material from corrosion, the Times report added. The FAA said Boeing reported a voluntary disclosure "regarding procurement of material through a distributor who may have falsified or provided incorrect records."

The agency added "Boeing issued a bulletin outlining ways suppliers should remain alert to the potential of falsified records" and said it is "investigating the scope and impact of the issue." Spirit AeroSystems, which supplies fuselages for Boeing and wings for Airbus, said "this is about titanium that has entered the supply system via documents that have been counterfeited. When this was identified, all suspect parts were quarantined and removed from Spirit production."

Spirit added that "more than 1,000 tests have been completed to confirm the mechanical and metallurgical properties of the affected material to ensure continued airworthiness." Aircraft manufacturers are facing strong demand for new planes due to a surge in post-pandemic travel. However, supply chain issues and component shortages are limiting their ability to meet this demand.

Last year, jet engine manufacturer CFM International disclosed that thousands of its engine components might have been sold with falsified documentation by a British distributor. The discovery had prompted airlines to change parts on a handful of planes.

Boeing and Airbus did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments. Boeing and Spirit shares were down about 1% each in premarket trading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)