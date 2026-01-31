Left Menu

3 prison officials suspended in Ayodhya jailbreak investigation

Three jail officials have been suspended in connection with the escape of two undertrial prisoners from the Ayodhya district jail, authorities said on Saturday. The action followed a probe report submitted by the Ayodhya Range deputy inspector general prisons into the jailbreak reported on January 29.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-01-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 15:31 IST
3 prison officials suspended in Ayodhya jailbreak investigation
  • Country:
  • India

Three jail officials have been suspended in connection with the escape of two undertrial prisoners from the Ayodhya district jail, authorities said on Saturday. The action followed a probe report submitted by the Ayodhya Range deputy inspector general (prisons) into the jailbreak reported on January 29. As part of the crackdown, Deputy Jailor Raju alias Rajdeep, Head Jail Warder Prabhunath Kumar, and Jail Warder Deepak Kumar Pandey have been placed under suspension and face departmental action. Sher Ali of Sultanpur district and Golu Agrahari of Amethi district escaped from a high-security barrack of the Ayodhya jail by removing bricks holding an iron grille in their cell. The incident came to light during the routine headcount between 6 am and 6.30 am on January 29. In the immediate wake of the escape, Senior Superintendent of Jail Uday Pratap Mishra, Jailor Jitendra Kumar Yadav, and Deputy Jailor Mayank Tripathi were suspended, while departmental proceedings were initiated against several warders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026