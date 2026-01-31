3 prison officials suspended in Ayodhya jailbreak investigation

Three jail officials have been suspended in connection with the escape of two undertrial prisoners from the Ayodhya district jail, authorities said on Saturday. The action followed a probe report submitted by the Ayodhya Range deputy inspector general (prisons) into the jailbreak reported on January 29. As part of the crackdown, Deputy Jailor Raju alias Rajdeep, Head Jail Warder Prabhunath Kumar, and Jail Warder Deepak Kumar Pandey have been placed under suspension and face departmental action. Sher Ali of Sultanpur district and Golu Agrahari of Amethi district escaped from a high-security barrack of the Ayodhya jail by removing bricks holding an iron grille in their cell. The incident came to light during the routine headcount between 6 am and 6.30 am on January 29. In the immediate wake of the escape, Senior Superintendent of Jail Uday Pratap Mishra, Jailor Jitendra Kumar Yadav, and Deputy Jailor Mayank Tripathi were suspended, while departmental proceedings were initiated against several warders.

