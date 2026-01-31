Left Menu

UP Police attaches properties worth Rs 5.77 cr in cough syrup investigation

Police on Saturday attached assets worth over Rs 5.77 crore belonging to a person and his family members in connection with an illegal narcotic cough syrup racket, an officer said. On January 23, as well, police attached properties worth around Rs 28.5 crore belonging to Bhola Jaiswal in Varanasi.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 31-01-2026 15:26 IST
Police on Saturday attached assets worth over Rs 5.77 crore belonging to a person and his family members in connection with an illegal narcotic cough syrup racket, an officer said. Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said the action was taken against Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, a resident of the Adampur Police Station area in Varanasi. Bhola Jaiswal was booked in a case at the Robertsganj Police Station, he said. Verma said seven immovable properties located in Madouli, Bharlai, and Jagdishpur areas of Varanasi, valued at Rs 4.55 crore, were attached. In addition, four vehicles worth Rs 51.16 lakh and Rs 70,99,228 lying in several bank accounts belonging to either Bhola Jaiswal or his family members were also seized. ''The total value of the attached assets is Rs 5,77,17,990,'' Verma said. The SP said Bhola Jaiswal is the father of Shubham Jaiswal, who has been identified as the alleged mastermind of a cough syrup smuggling racket. On January 23, as well, police attached properties worth around Rs 28.5 crore belonging to Bhola Jaiswal in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh authorities are investigating a wider racket related to illegal stocking and trade of codeine-based cough syrup, suspected to be worth hundreds of crores and spread beyond the state.

