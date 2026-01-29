Left Menu

Vigilance Stings: Doctor Caught with Illicit Cash, Faces Investigation

A senior doctor from SCB Medical College in Odisha has been apprehended for allegedly possessing Rs 2.63 lakh in suspected bribe money. Vigilance officials acted on a tip-off regarding illegal payments related to medical supplies. Concurrent searches and a corruption case have been initiated, with further investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 29-01-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 20:18 IST
Vigilance officers in Odisha detained a senior doctor from SCB Medical College on charges of carrying Rs 2.63 lakh in suspected bribe money. The doctor, identified as Dr. Sanatana Behera, serves as an associate professor in the Hepatology department.

The vigilance team apprehended Dr. Behera near Kathagolasahi–Medical Road in Cuttack while he was en route home on his scooter. Authorities followed up on specific intelligence alleging that he was accepting illegal payments from suppliers of medical equipment to his department.

Simultaneous searches at locations linked to Dr. Behera have commenced as part of the disproportionate assets investigation. Additionally, a former health supervisor was sentenced to two years for misappropriating government funds, as the vigilance directorate seeks to halt his pension.

