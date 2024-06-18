Left Menu

Google's Gemini AI Assistant Expands in India Amid Controversies

Google's AI assistant Gemini is now available as an app for Android users in India, supporting multiple Indian languages. iPhone users will access it soon via the Google app. Despite its success, Gemini has faced controversies over political biases. Privacy remains a cornerstone of its operation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 11:48 IST
Google's Gemini AI Assistant Expands in India Amid Controversies
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Google on Tuesday announced that its AI assistant Gemini is now available as an app for Android smartphone users in India, supporting English, Hindi, and eight other Indian languages.

According to Amar Subramanya, Vice President of Engineering for Gemini Experiences, iPhone users will soon access Gemini via the Google app in the coming weeks.

Gemini has seen a successful first year in India, with students, developers, and others leveraging its capabilities for enhanced productivity, learning, and creativity. Users of Gemini Advanced in India can now access features of Gemini 1.5 Pro, Google's latest advanced AI model, which includes the ability to quickly summarize multiple large documents and emails, and provide feedback and actionable insights.

In addition to its new capabilities, Gemini prioritizes user privacy by ensuring files remain private and are not used to train its models. The Gemini feature will also be integrated into Google Messages on select devices.

Despite its success, Gemini has faced controversies, including backlash over biased responses regarding political figures like Modi, Trump, and Zelenskyy. Google addressed these issues, acknowledging that the chatbot might not always provide reliable responses on certain current events and political topics. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the former Union minister of state for IT, emphasized the importance of safety and trust in these platforms.

The former minister reiterated his concerns on X, stating that the quality of content generated by language models like Gemini is often compromised by inadequate data quality, leading to unreliable outputs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity Discourses in SMEs: From Synergistic Assets to Impractical Liabilities

Transforming Education in Sub-Saharan Africa: The Power of Public Investment

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024