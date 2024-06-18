Left Menu

Amazon Fresh Expands to Over 130 Indian Cities

Amazon India has expanded its full-basket grocery service, Amazon Fresh, to over 130 cities. The service offers a range of groceries, including wet and dry products, through a dedicated app-in-app feature on Amazon.in. Customers can enjoy personalized widgets, a buy-again option, and shopping reminders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 15:48 IST
Amazon India announced on Tuesday its successful expansion of the Amazon Fresh full-basket grocery service to more than 130 cities, including Ambala, Aurangabad, Hoshiarpur, Dharwad, Una, and Suri. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's efforts to reshape grocery shopping in India.

The Amazon Fresh service provides a comprehensive selection of wet and dry groceries, ranging from fruits and vegetables to chilled products and personal care items. Customers can streamline their shopping experience through the dedicated app-in-app feature on Amazon.in, which includes personalized widgets, a buy-again option, and convenient reminders to ensure frequently purchased items aren't forgotten.

'Amazon Fresh is setting a new standard in grocery shopping for Indian consumers,' said Srikant Sree Ram, Director of Amazon Fresh India. 'Our goal is to make grocery shopping more convenient and tailored to individual needs.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

