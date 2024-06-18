Left Menu

Boston Scientific Acquires Silk Road Medical for $1.16 Billion

Boston Scientific Corporation has announced an agreement to acquire Silk Road Medical, Inc. for approximately $1.16 billion, or $27.50 per share. The deal is expected to be immaterial to Boston Scientific's adjusted EPS in 2024 and 2025 but will be accretive thereafter.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 16:50 IST
Boston Scientific Acquires Silk Road Medical for $1.16 Billion
AI Generated Representative Image

Boston Scientific Corp: * BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC.

* SILK ROAD MEDICAL INC - PROPOSED DEAL FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.16 BILLION. * SILK ROAD MEDICAL INC: PROPOSED DEAL FOR $27.50 PER SHARE, REFLECTING AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.16 BILLION.

* SILK ROAD MEDICAL: DEAL'S IMPACT TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED EPS TO BE IMMATERIAL IN 2024 AND 2025, AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Building Resilience with Nature: A New Tool for Climate Solutions

Cultivating Prosperity: The Future of Aquaculture in Southern Mozambique

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024