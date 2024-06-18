Boston Scientific Acquires Silk Road Medical for $1.16 Billion
Boston Scientific Corporation has announced an agreement to acquire Silk Road Medical, Inc. for approximately $1.16 billion, or $27.50 per share. The deal is expected to be immaterial to Boston Scientific's adjusted EPS in 2024 and 2025 but will be accretive thereafter.
