Boston Scientific Acquires Silk Road Medical for $1.16 Billion

Boston Scientific Corp: * BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC.

* SILK ROAD MEDICAL INC - PROPOSED DEAL FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.16 BILLION. * SILK ROAD MEDICAL INC: PROPOSED DEAL FOR $27.50 PER SHARE, REFLECTING AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.16 BILLION.

* SILK ROAD MEDICAL: DEAL'S IMPACT TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED EPS TO BE IMMATERIAL IN 2024 AND 2025, AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)