Airbus and Tata Group to Revolutionize Indian Helicopter Manufacturing: H145 Launched for Energy Sector
Airbus Helicopters is collaborating with the Tata Group to establish a final assembly line for helicopters in India. The location is being determined, with production expected to begin in 2026. The H145 helicopter has been launched, enhancing operational efficiency in the domestic energy offshore sector.
Airbus Helicopters announced on Tuesday an ongoing collaboration with the Tata Group to determine the site for the final assembly line of helicopters in India. This move is expected to bolster indigenous manufacturing activities.
Speaking at the unveiling of the H145 helicopter for the energy offshore sector, Sunny Guglani, chief of Airbus Helicopters India and South Asia, emphasized the maturity of this market segment and conveyed a positive outlook. The H145 launch is a partnership venture with Heligo Charters, marking significant progress.
The facility, expected to begin production in 2026, will also be the second final assembly line by Airbus in India. This initiative, part of the 'Make in India' drive, aims to roll out H125 helicopters for both domestic use and neighboring countries.
