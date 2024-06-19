Left Menu

Karnataka: India's Innovation Powerhouse Leading Global R&D

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge highlights the state's leading role in global innovation, contributing 22% to R&D. With robust infrastructure including numerous colleges and startups, Karnataka aims to make India a skilled nation and global biotech hub. The state boasts significant exports, FDI, and technology services.

Updated: 19-06-2024 16:32 IST
Karnataka is at the cutting edge of global innovation, contributing 22 per cent to global Research and Development (R&D) and leading in technology services, according to IT Minister Priyank Kharge. Speaking at the CII Karnataka R&D Conclave-2024, Kharge emphasized the state government's commitment to making Karnataka, and India, a hub for skills, research, and manufacturing.

The Minister pointed out that the state is already at the forefront in areas such as exports, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and technology services, thanks to nearly 250 engineering colleges, 44 universities, and 25,000 startups. He also underscored Karnataka's industry-friendly policies and investments in science and education, which drive sustainable growth and higher living standards.

Highlighting the nurturing of the Karnataka ecosystem over the past three decades, Kharge asserted that R&D serves as the catalyst for growth, innovation, and sustainable progress. Karnataka continues to produce a large number of graduates ready for both the Indian and global workforces, solidifying its position as a global technology cluster.

