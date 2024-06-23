Left Menu

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

British International Investment, UK's development finance institution, plans to invest another USD 300 million in the Indian electric vehicles ecosystem over the next three years. Having already invested USD 300 million in companies such as Mahindra's EV arm, Euler Motors, Turno, and Battery Smart, BII foresees significant growth in India's EV penetration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 11:13 IST
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

British International Investment, the development finance institution of the UK, is ramping up its commitment to India's electric vehicle (EV) sector with a projected USD 300 million investment over the next three years. This announcement was made by Abhinav Sinha, MD and Head of Technology & Telecoms.

Already, BII has funneled around USD 300 million into the Indian EV landscape, supporting notable entities like Mahindra's EV division, Euler Motors, Turno, and Battery Smart. Sinha remarked on India's burgeoning auto market, highlighting its current 6% EV penetration and the potential for rapid growth, potentially outpacing Europe's and the US's progress.

Sinha emphasized BII's focus on early-stage investments, expecting the sector to witness significant expansion, particularly with government incentives and cost-effectiveness driving adoption. BII aims to extend its investments into EV manufacturing, components, and financing within India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024