India's Massive Data Centre Expansion: A Digital Transformation Imperative
India requires an additional 1.7-3.6 GW of data centre capacity by 2028, atop the 2.32 GW already underway, to meet burgeoning demand. A Cushman & Wakefield report underscores India's need for substantial investments in data centres, driven by increased digital penetration and data consumption.
India is poised for a significant expansion in its data centre capacity, requiring between 1.7-3.6 GW by 2028, exceeding the 2.32 GW currently under construction, as revealed in a new report by Cushman & Wakefield.
The report, 'Is India Building Enough to Power its Digital Transformation?' highlights the necessity for increased data centre capacity to align with global standards. At the end of 2023, India's installed colocation data centre capacity was 977 MW, a substantial increase from previous years.
This surge is driven by heightened data consumption and the adoption of data-intensive technologies, with the majority of new projects concentrated in key cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi NCR, and Hyderabad.
