Left Menu

Fractal AI Merges with Eugenie AI to Drive Climate Solutions

Fractal, a global AI and advanced analytics provider, announced a merger with Eugenie AI, an AI firm specializing in climate and industrial sustainability solutions. The merger aims to leverage AI for social good and sustainable industrial transformations. Eugenie’s substantial client base and accolades reinforce this strategic collaboration.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 17:15 IST
Fractal AI Merges with Eugenie AI to Drive Climate Solutions
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Fractal, a global leader in artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions, has announced its merger with Eugenie AI, a company specializing in climate and industrial sustainability solutions.

Founded in 2021, Eugenie has quickly established itself as a pioneering force in AI-driven climate solutions, serving major industrial corporations across energy, metals, and mining sectors. The company has garnered prestigious accolades, including being featured at Google I/O 2024 and receiving multiple global recognitions such as the NASSCOM Emerge 50 and the Vedanta Spark Corporate Innovation Challenge.

Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder and Group Chief Executive of Fractal, said, "We are excited to welcome Eugenie back into the Fractal family. Their cutting-edge AI technologies and commitment to combating climate change align perfectly with our vision." Dr. Soudip Roy Chowdhury, Founder and CEO of Eugenie AI, added, "Our shared values and complementary expertise will enable us to scale our impact and drive sustainable industrial transformations." The merger underscores Fractal's commitment to leveraging AI to tackle global challenges and enhance sustainability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024