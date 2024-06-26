Fractal AI Merges with Eugenie AI to Drive Climate Solutions

Fractal, a global leader in artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions, has announced its merger with Eugenie AI, a company specializing in climate and industrial sustainability solutions.

Founded in 2021, Eugenie has quickly established itself as a pioneering force in AI-driven climate solutions, serving major industrial corporations across energy, metals, and mining sectors. The company has garnered prestigious accolades, including being featured at Google I/O 2024 and receiving multiple global recognitions such as the NASSCOM Emerge 50 and the Vedanta Spark Corporate Innovation Challenge.

Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder and Group Chief Executive of Fractal, said, "We are excited to welcome Eugenie back into the Fractal family. Their cutting-edge AI technologies and commitment to combating climate change align perfectly with our vision." Dr. Soudip Roy Chowdhury, Founder and CEO of Eugenie AI, added, "Our shared values and complementary expertise will enable us to scale our impact and drive sustainable industrial transformations." The merger underscores Fractal's commitment to leveraging AI to tackle global challenges and enhance sustainability.

