US Concerns Over India-Russia Ties Amid Strengthened Tech Partnership

The United States has voiced 'some concerns' regarding India's military and technological ties with Russia. However, Washington remains confident in New Delhi's dedication to strengthening bilateral relations, according to US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell.

During a virtual media briefing focused on his and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's recent visit to India, Campbell emphasized the depth and openness of the US-India dialogue. He acknowledged discussions about each country's relationships with key nations, including Russia, and underlined the desire to enhance technological cooperation with India.

Campbell pointed out that the US aims to mitigate areas affected by India-Russia engagements while maintaining trust in India. He also highlighted the strategic partnership's importance in addressing disagreements respectfully. Significant discussions included potential acquisitions and cooperative manufacturing efforts, such as the MQ-9B Predator drones and GE F414 engines for future fighter jets.

