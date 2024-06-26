Left Menu

US Concerns Over India-Russia Ties Amid Strengthened Tech Partnership

The US expresses concerns over India's ties with Russia in military and technology sectors, but maintains trust in India's commitment to advancing their bilateral partnership. Key discussions between US and Indian officials focused on strengthening cooperation in semiconductors, AI, critical minerals, and defense technologies, despite existing differences.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:02 IST
  • India

The United States has voiced 'some concerns' regarding India's military and technological ties with Russia. However, Washington remains confident in New Delhi's dedication to strengthening bilateral relations, according to US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell.

During a virtual media briefing focused on his and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's recent visit to India, Campbell emphasized the depth and openness of the US-India dialogue. He acknowledged discussions about each country's relationships with key nations, including Russia, and underlined the desire to enhance technological cooperation with India.

Campbell pointed out that the US aims to mitigate areas affected by India-Russia engagements while maintaining trust in India. He also highlighted the strategic partnership's importance in addressing disagreements respectfully. Significant discussions included potential acquisitions and cooperative manufacturing efforts, such as the MQ-9B Predator drones and GE F414 engines for future fighter jets.

