CDK Global Launches Initial DMS Test Group
CDK Global has initiated a 'small initial test group' of dealers using its Dealer Management System (DMS). Upon successful validation, the company plans to integrate more dealers gradually. This move represents a crucial step in rolling out their new software solution.
Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 04:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 04:27 IST
Software maker CDK Global said on Wednesday it had brought a "small initial test group" of dealers live on its Dealer Management System (DMS).
Once validation is complete, it will begin phasing in other dealers, CDK said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Omega Seiki Mobility Revamps EV Dealerships with Orbitsys Technologies
Gunmen Demand Rs 5 Crore at Haryana Car Dealership
Cyberattack Halts U.S. Auto Dealers: A Crisis in Manual Processes
CDK Global's Cyber Attack Disrupts U.S. Auto Dealers
CDK Global Recovers from Cyber Attack, Begins Phased Restoration for Auto Dealers