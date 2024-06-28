Left Menu

Uruguay Dominates Bolivia 5-0 to Edge Toward Copa America Quarter-Finals

Uruguay thumped Bolivia 5-0 in a Group C match in New Jersey, virtually securing their spot in the Copa America quarter-finals. Facundo Pellistri, Darwin Nunez, Maximiliano Araujo, Federico Valverde, and Rodrigo Bentancur scored to seal the victory. Uruguay needs only to avoid defeat against the USA on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 08:35 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 08:35 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Uruguay thrashed tournament minnows Bolivia 5-0 in their Group C encounter in New Jersey on Thursday to all but book their place in the Copa America quarter-finals. Facundo Pellistri nodded home the opener in the eighth minute and Darwin Nunez doubled Uruguay's lead just after the 20-minute mark, powering a left-footed shot past Bolivia keeper Guillermo Vizcarra.

Maximiliano Araujo struck from close range to kill off the contest in the 77th minute before Federico Valverde made it 4-0 four minutes later. Substitute Rodrigo Bentancur completed the rout by heading home the fifth in the 89th minute with his first touch.

Uruguay will progress as group winners if they avoid defeat by the United States in their final group game on Monday, while even defeat in that match would likely see them go through thanks to their superior goal difference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

