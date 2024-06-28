Tech Mahindra Launches Project Indus to Revolutionize AI in Indic Languages
Tech Mahindra has officially launched Project Indus, a groundbreaking large language model (LLM) designed to facilitate conversations in numerous Indic languages and dialects.
The initial phase of the Indus LLM is focused on the Hindi language and its more than 37 dialects.
According to Nikhil Malhotra, Global Head of Makers Lab at Tech Mahindra, 'Project Indus is our foundational effort to build an LLM from scratch. Through Makers Lab, our research and development division, we charted a course, gathered data from the Hindi-speaking population, and constructed the Indus model. Our partnership with Dell Technologies and Intel will enable the delivery of advanced AI solutions, allowing enterprises to scale rapidly and reshaping the generative AI landscape with innovation and operational excellence.'
This joint effort aims to transform AI-driven solutions across various industries by harnessing Tech Mahindra's unique capabilities in collaboration with Dell and Intel's strong infrastructure. The company's statement highlighted that this initiative will create multiple customized use cases, empowering customers to utilize diverse applications, including customer support, user experience, and content creation in sectors such as healthcare, rural education, banking and finance, agriculture, and telecom.
The statement further mentioned that the Indus model will first concentrate on essential use cases and pilot projects, such as offering infrastructure and computing as a service, and providing scalable AI solutions to enterprises.
