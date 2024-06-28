Trai Reduces SIM Swap Waiting Period to 7 Days to Curb Fraud
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) announced a reduction in the waiting period for SIM swaps or replacements from 10 days to 7 days. This amendment aims to curb fraudulent activities associated with mobile number porting through unscrupulous SIM swaps, effective from July 1, 2024.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has announced a significant regulatory shift by reducing the waiting period for SIM swaps or replacements from 10 days to 7 days. This change is slated to take effect on July 1, 2024, with the aim of stemming fraudulent activities linked to mobile number porting through dubious SIM swaps.
In its statement released on Friday, Trai emphasized that the amended Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability (Ninth Amendment) Regulations, 2024, are designed to introduce a more stringent criterion for the allocation of a Unique Porting Code (UPC). As per the new regulations, a UPC will not be granted if the request is made within seven days of a SIM swap or replacement. This rule targets curbing misuse by unscrupulous elements.
The adjustment follows mixed feedback from stakeholders, with some advocating for a 10-day period and others suggesting a shorter duration to avoid inconvenience in urgent porting scenarios. Trai arrived at a compromise, setting a 7-day waiting period to balance fraud prevention and subscriber convenience.
