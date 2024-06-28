Left Menu

Shein Explores Hong Kong IPO Amid UK Filing

Online fast-fashion group Shein is considering listing in Hong Kong as a backup option, despite having submitted confidential paperwork with the UK's financial regulator earlier this month. This move was reported by the Financial Times but Shein has yet to comment on the situation.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:15 IST
Online fast-fashion group Shein is keeping alive a fallback option to list in Hong Kong despite filing confidential paperwork earlier this month with the UK's financial regulator, Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation.

Shein did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

