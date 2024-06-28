Shein Explores Hong Kong IPO Amid UK Filing
Online fast-fashion group Shein is considering listing in Hong Kong as a backup option, despite having submitted confidential paperwork with the UK's financial regulator earlier this month. This move was reported by the Financial Times but Shein has yet to comment on the situation.
Shein did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
