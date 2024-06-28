CDK's Swift Recovery: Auto Retailers Back Online After Cyber Attack

(Adds details from statement, background throughout) June 28 (Reuters) -

Software maker CDK said on Friday it had brought two small groups and one large publicly traded group of auto retailer live on its dealer management system, following an outage caused by a cyber attack.

CDK, which did not name the vehicle dealers, added that it was continuing its phased approach to the restoration process for its software. The company also said it was "actively working" to bring more applications live, including its customer relationship management and service solutions and customer care channels.

CDK on Wednesday brought a " small initial test group

" of dealers live on its dealer management system and said it would begin phasing in other dealers. The outage had forced some U.S. auto dealers to

switch back to manual paperwork, with over 15,000 retail locations in the country relying on the technology and software provider.

"We understand and share the urgency for our customers to get back to business as usual, and we will continue providing updates as more information is available." CDK said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)