CMF Phone 1 Launch: India's First With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G

CMF, a sub-brand of Nothing, introduces CMF Phone 1, India’s first smartphone featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC. Launching on July 8th, this phone promises superior performance, enhanced efficiency, and advanced technology. The CMF portfolio also includes the Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 10:56 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant technological debut, CMF, a sub-brand of the London-based company Nothing, has unveiled plans to launch CMF Phone 1, the first Indian smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC.

The highly anticipated CMF Phone 1, set to launch on July 8th, boasts the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor, known for its 8-core design and cutting-edge 4nm process technology from TSMC. This configuration ensures that users experience unrivaled performance and energy efficiency.

Further enriching its product lineup, CMF will also introduce Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2, marking another step in making high-quality technology accessible. The brand emphasizes an uncompromised user experience with a focus on core functionalities and design aesthetics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

