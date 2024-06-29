CloudThat Celebrates Microsoft Training Services Partner of the Year 2024 Achievement

Left Menu

CloudThat, an acclaimed cloud training and consulting company, has been awarded the Microsoft Training Services Partner of the Year Award for 2024. This recognition highlights their excellence in providing innovative customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. The company marks its seventh consecutive award win.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-06-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 14:51 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

CloudThat, an award-winning cloud training and consulting firm, has been honored with the prestigious Microsoft Training Services Partner of the Year Award for 2024. This accolade hails CloudThat's exceptional innovation and implementation of customer solutions using Microsoft technology, marking its seventh consecutive win in as many years.

Founder and CEO Bhavesh Goswami expressed his elation at this historical achievement, emphasizing CloudThat's pioneering role in cloud training in India. "It is an honor to be the first India-headquartered company to receive this award," Goswami remarked, crediting the company's consistent and honest performance for this triumph.

The award highlights top Microsoft partners worldwide who have developed outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, and AI innovations. CloudThat's recognition showcases its exemplary contribution to the global tech community and reaffirmed its status as a key player in tech education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

