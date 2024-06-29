CloudThat Celebrates Microsoft Training Services Partner of the Year 2024 Achievement

CloudThat, an award-winning cloud training and consulting firm, has been honored with the prestigious Microsoft Training Services Partner of the Year Award for 2024. This accolade hails CloudThat's exceptional innovation and implementation of customer solutions using Microsoft technology, marking its seventh consecutive win in as many years.

Founder and CEO Bhavesh Goswami expressed his elation at this historical achievement, emphasizing CloudThat's pioneering role in cloud training in India. "It is an honor to be the first India-headquartered company to receive this award," Goswami remarked, crediting the company's consistent and honest performance for this triumph.

The award highlights top Microsoft partners worldwide who have developed outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, and AI innovations. CloudThat's recognition showcases its exemplary contribution to the global tech community and reaffirmed its status as a key player in tech education.

