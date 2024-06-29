Left Menu

Gujarat Partners with IBM, Microsoft, and NASSCOM to Advance AI Technology

The Gujarat government has partnered with IBM, Microsoft, and NASSCOM to promote AI technologies. This initiative aims to develop an AI Cluster and an AI Center of Excellence, and train 25,000 students in deep technology over three years through collaborations with universities and course providers.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 29-06-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 18:10 IST
Gujarat Partners with IBM, Microsoft, and NASSCOM to Advance AI Technology
AI Generated Representative Image

The Gujarat government has inked pivotal agreements with tech titans IBM and Microsoft, alongside NASSCOM, to bolster Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in the state. The memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, underscoring the state's commitment to futuristic technology.

In a significant step, IBM and the Department of Science and Technology have entered into an MoU to establish an 'AI Cluster' designed to foster innovation among financial institutions at Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City. Concurrently, Microsoft's agreement with the department will see the establishment of an AI Center of Excellence focusing on machine learning, cognitive services, and bot services.

Moreover, the government has collaborated with NASSCOM to further enhance AI capabilities in Gujarat. Highlighting the priority given to technology, Chief Minister Patel emphasized the aim to maintain Gujarat's status as a leading industrial state. This initiative also includes a comprehensive program to train 25,000 students in deep technology over the next three years, supported by prominent tech companies and four state universities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024