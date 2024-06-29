Gujarat Partners with IBM, Microsoft, and NASSCOM to Advance AI Technology

The Gujarat government has inked pivotal agreements with tech titans IBM and Microsoft, alongside NASSCOM, to bolster Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in the state. The memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, underscoring the state's commitment to futuristic technology.

In a significant step, IBM and the Department of Science and Technology have entered into an MoU to establish an 'AI Cluster' designed to foster innovation among financial institutions at Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City. Concurrently, Microsoft's agreement with the department will see the establishment of an AI Center of Excellence focusing on machine learning, cognitive services, and bot services.

Moreover, the government has collaborated with NASSCOM to further enhance AI capabilities in Gujarat. Highlighting the priority given to technology, Chief Minister Patel emphasized the aim to maintain Gujarat's status as a leading industrial state. This initiative also includes a comprehensive program to train 25,000 students in deep technology over the next three years, supported by prominent tech companies and four state universities.

